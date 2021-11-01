Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 181,827 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181,827 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Spire worth $44,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 129,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter valued at $3,267,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $62.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.25. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.55 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.