Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Short Interest Down 31.4% in October

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the September 30th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NID traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 75,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,655. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NID. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

