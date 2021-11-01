Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Short Interest Down 31.4% in October

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the September 30th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NID traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 75,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,655. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
