nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Position Decreased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 50,777.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after buying an additional 3,198,982 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $39,756,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 50.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after buying an additional 1,156,428 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 2,426.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after buying an additional 1,152,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $31,326,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $35.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

