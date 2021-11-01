OAX (OAX) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, OAX has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $20.99 million and approximately $323,356.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00221354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00095686 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars.

