Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,481.67 ($32.42).

Several equities analysts recently commented on OCDO shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,799.33 ($23.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,824.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,914.05. The company has a market cap of £13.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.11. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,545.32 ($20.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,888 ($37.73).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.