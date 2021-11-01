Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 117,160 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 221.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,160 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 14.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 108,150 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 33.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 981,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.55. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.24 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLNW shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

