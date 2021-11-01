Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires New Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after acquiring an additional 28,928 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,920,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNR stock opened at $73.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

