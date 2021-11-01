Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Frontline were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Frontline by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 638,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 691.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 437,554 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $2,811,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Frontline by 318.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 326,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 248,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Frontline by 325.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 248,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $8.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.16. Frontline Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

