Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 185.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,877 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,628 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 690,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 55,173 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after acquiring an additional 709,398 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 106,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

