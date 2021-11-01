Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 7,479 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Avalara were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,647,000 after buying an additional 146,189 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avalara by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avalara by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,491,000 after purchasing an additional 214,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 938,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,183,000 after purchasing an additional 104,085 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $179.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -191.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.11 and its 200 day moving average is $159.34. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.33 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,233 shares of company stock worth $13,845,459. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

