OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Earns Hold Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$3.25 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.93.

OGC opened at C$2.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -25.67. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$224.36 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,000.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

