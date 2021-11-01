OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.71 Million

Analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report sales of $89.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.95 million and the highest is $92.30 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $93.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $359.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.62 million to $361.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $375.07 million, with estimates ranging from $363.96 million to $389.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $22.93. 4,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,883. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $813,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

