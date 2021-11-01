Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.62

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on OMGA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 294,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.62% of Omega Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

