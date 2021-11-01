ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Holdings Lifted by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 405.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 768,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 616,671 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 152.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 118,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 71,799 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 8.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 757,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,788,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 540.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 249,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 210,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ON shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $49.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

