ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Earnings Results

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.890-$1.010 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.89-1.01 EPS.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

