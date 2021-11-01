Oppenheimer Boosts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $77.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CG. BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.69.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $287,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,084.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $93,560,278.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,850,959 shares of company stock worth $532,705,640 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.