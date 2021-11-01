Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OSIS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

Shares of OSIS opened at $93.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $76.31 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

In other OSI Systems news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $770,634.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,603.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

