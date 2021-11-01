OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $161,138.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00082065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00075701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00103797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,812.82 or 0.99803786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.19 or 0.07039270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022790 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.