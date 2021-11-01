Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,100 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the September 30th total of 192,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,861.0 days.

Shares of MXCHF remained flat at $$2.61 during midday trading on Monday. Orbia Advance has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.72.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.