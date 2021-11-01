Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orbsat and Spark New Zealand’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.69 million 5.91 -$2.76 million N/A N/A Spark New Zealand $2.50 billion 2.46 $266.96 million $0.72 22.86

Spark New Zealand has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Spark New Zealand shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Orbsat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and Spark New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06% Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Orbsat and Spark New Zealand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Orbsat has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spark New Zealand beats Orbsat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

