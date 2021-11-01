Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DNNGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, August 27th. DZ Bank started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,015.00.

DNNGY traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 38,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,942. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

