Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.670-$0.720 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.67-0.72 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OCDX stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.17. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

OCDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 61,800 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $1,346,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,063.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $3,051,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,866.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,630,421 shares of company stock valued at $431,995,204 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

