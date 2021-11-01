Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.83.
Shares of OSTK stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Overstock.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Overstock.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
See Also: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.