Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.83.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Overstock.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Overstock.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

