Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.15.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 17.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 15.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 49.5% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

