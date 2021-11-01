Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $26.48 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $32,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

