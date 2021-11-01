Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

PCRX stock opened at $52.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.65. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 115,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,835,000.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

