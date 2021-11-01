Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.34.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

PKG stock opened at $137.37 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $112.99 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 37.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $13,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,034,000 after buying an additional 24,122 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 98.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

