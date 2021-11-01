Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.040-$2.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $137.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $112.99 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

Several analysts have commented on PKG shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

