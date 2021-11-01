Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.040-$2.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of PKG stock opened at $137.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $112.99 and a 52 week high of $156.54.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on PKG shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.00.
In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
