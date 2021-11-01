Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Update

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,562,500 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the September 30th total of 1,885,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,453,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PALAF opened at $0.63 on Monday. Paladin Energy has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

