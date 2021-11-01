PancakeSwap Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.32 billion and approximately $290.12 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $18.20 or 0.00029612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00221958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00095368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

CAKE is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 237,622,565 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

