Patrick Charles Evans Purchases 50,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,229,339 shares in the company, valued at C$491,735.60.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 14,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,933.40.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Patrick Charles Evans bought 36,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,731.20.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 3,016 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,114.71.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.

Mirasol Resources stock opened at C$0.40 on Monday. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$21.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

