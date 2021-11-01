Patrick Charles Evans Purchases 50,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,229,339 shares in the company, valued at C$491,735.60.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 27th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 14,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,933.40.
  • On Thursday, September 23rd, Patrick Charles Evans bought 36,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,731.20.
  • On Tuesday, August 24th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.
  • On Friday, August 20th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 3,016 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,114.71.
  • On Wednesday, August 18th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.

Mirasol Resources stock opened at C$0.40 on Monday. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$21.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

