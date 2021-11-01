Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to announce $250.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.96 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $196.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.33.

PAYC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $547.03. 6,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 188.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $501.27 and its 200 day moving average is $419.37. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $548.96.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,642,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 9.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,135,000 after buying an additional 62,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,108,000 after buying an additional 83,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,307,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

