Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.33.

PAYC traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $546.58. The stock had a trading volume of 355,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,244. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.27 and a 200 day moving average of $419.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $553.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,642,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,135,000 after buying an additional 62,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,108,000 after buying an additional 83,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,307,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

