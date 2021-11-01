PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman Sells 10,000 Shares

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel H. Schulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.28. 13,836,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,932,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.79 and its 200-day moving average is $272.08. The stock has a market cap of $271.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

