PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) versus Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Head to Head Analysis

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

PayPal has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PayPal and Steel Connect, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 0 4 33 0 2.89 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

PayPal currently has a consensus price target of $320.51, suggesting a potential upside of 38.58%. Given PayPal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PayPal is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PayPal and Steel Connect’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $21.45 billion 12.67 $4.20 billion $2.64 87.61 Steel Connect $782.81 million 0.15 -$5.28 million N/A N/A

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Steel Connect.

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 20.42% 20.07% 5.61% Steel Connect -5.25% -32.83% -1.84%

Summary

PayPal beats Steel Connect on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

