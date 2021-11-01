PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,230 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 3,722.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 101,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 165,475 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 426,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 40,578 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,631,000 after acquiring an additional 43,770 shares during the period.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $15.53 on Monday. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $776.64 million, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WNC shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

