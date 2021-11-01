PDT Partners LLC Increases Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 283.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,897 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 71.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 28.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after buying an additional 157,548 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $141,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOK opened at $22.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

