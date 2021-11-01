PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MGP Ingredients at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $64.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.14. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $174.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $35,954.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $206,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,798 shares of company stock worth $908,324 over the last 90 days. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

