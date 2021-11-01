PDT Partners LLC Purchases 1,385 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 27.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV opened at $199.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $127.61 and a one year high of $202.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.16 and its 200-day moving average is $178.38.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

