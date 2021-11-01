PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 33,151 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after buying an additional 1,347,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after buying an additional 192,602 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 262,806 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACAD opened at $17.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

