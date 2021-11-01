PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 48,302 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Saddle Point Management L.P. acquired a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

