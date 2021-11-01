PDT Partners LLC Sells 41,312 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,312 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of G1 Therapeutics worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

