PDT Partners LLC Sells 6,746 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $33.87 on Monday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $956.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

