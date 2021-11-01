Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,885.85 ($24.64).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,543 ($20.16) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 25.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,697.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,815.99. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total transaction of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

