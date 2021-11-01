Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on the stock.

CHAR stock opened at GBX 7.85 ($0.10) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.27. The company has a market capitalization of £49.98 million and a P/E ratio of -11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.40 ($0.19).

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

