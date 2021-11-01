Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.77.

Several analysts have commented on PTON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,103,792. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of -130.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.01. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $838,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,470 shares of company stock worth $41,017,471 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 729.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 117,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,073,279,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

