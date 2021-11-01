Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.24.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of -130.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $41,017,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

