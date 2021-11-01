Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price objective hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.17.

PRFT stock opened at $123.60 on Thursday. Perficient has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 130.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at about $112,000.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

