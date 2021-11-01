Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price objective hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.17.
PRFT stock opened at $123.60 on Thursday. Perficient has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 130.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at about $112,000.
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
