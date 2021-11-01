Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Acquired by Ashmore Group plc

Ashmore Group plc raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,923,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714,487 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up approximately 29.1% of Ashmore Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ashmore Group plc owned 0.11% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $2,721,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,442,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 141.86%.

PBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

