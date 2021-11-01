PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues Earnings Results

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. PG&E updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.95-$1.05 EPS.

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 559,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,438,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. PG&E has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

Get PG&E alerts:

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PG&E stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 201.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of PG&E worth $53,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.